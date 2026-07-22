Dr. Mary Hilton was selected as Chief of Quality and Patient Safety in August 2025.

Dr. Mary Hilton comes to VA New Jersey Health Care System from North Carolina where she has led a very successful Quality program in Fayetteville and after having initiated a comprehensive quality service program at the VISN 10 Clinical Resource Hub.

Dr. Hilton has served Veterans in the Risk Management, Patient Safety, and High Reliability roles in Michigan since 2018, after private sector work in critical care, cardiac, and surgical nursing services. As an academic, Dr. Hilton completed a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University and a Doctorate as a Family Nurse Practitioner from the University of Michigan.