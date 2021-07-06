He began his VA career as a Staff Registered Nurse at the VA Medical Center in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1975. From 1979 to 1982, he held the position of Head Nurse in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at the St. Louis facility. Mr. Troy held the position of Assistant Chief, Nursing Service at the VA Medical Center in Washington, D.C., from 1982 to 1986. In 1986, he became the Chief, Nursing Service at the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia, a position he held until his appointment as Chief, Nursing Service at the VA Medical Center in East Orange, New Jersey, in 1989. Mr. Troy served as Chief of Nursing Service at the East Orange facility until 1996, when he was appointed to his present position.

Mr. Troy received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in History, Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing, and Master's of Science Degree in Nursing from St. Louis University, St. Louis, Missouri.

