Steven L. Lieberman

Before coming back to New Jersey, he served as the Acting Under Secretary for Health for the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), leading the nation’s largest integrated health care system and overseeing care for over nine million Veterans. VHA is also the largest provider of graduate medical education and a major contributor to medical research. Previously, he served as Deputy Under Secretary for Health, where he led strategic initiatives, and collaborated with senior leaders across and outside VA. He also served as Acting Deputy Under Secretary for Health during the COVID-19 pandemic and as Assistant Deputy Under Secretary for Health for Access to Care, where he led nationwide efforts to improve clinic management, scheduling, and wait time policies. A board-certified Pulmonary and Critical Care physician with more than 25 years of service in VHA, Dr. Lieberman previously held leadership roles including Associate Chief of Staff for Quality Management and Deputy Chief of Staff at the VA Boston Health Care System, and Chief of Staff at the VA New Jersey Health Care System. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the American College of Physicians, and has served on the VA Regent’s Advisory Council and the Physician Executives Forum Committee.