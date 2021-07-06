As the director of the VA New Jersey Health Care System, Mr. Vincent F. Immiti oversees the delivery of health care to an integrated system consisting of two Veterans Health Administration medical centers located in East Orange and Lyons, New Jersey, including nine community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) located throughout the state.

VA New Jersey Health Care System has 3,100 employees serving close to 60,000 unique Veterans annually, offering a wide range of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient medical services.

Mr. Immiti joined VA more than 27 years ago and has held progressive leadership positions at VA New York Harbor Health Care System and the James J. Peters VA Medical Center. Most recently, he served as the associate director at the James J. Peters VA Medical Center, Bronx, N.Y., which consists of 311 hospital beds, 80 community living center beds, and a workforce of 1,860.

As associate director at the James J. Peters VA, Mr. Immiti successfully managed a $300 million budget and led the effort to completely revamp the facility's imaging service.

Mr. Immiti holds a Masters of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration from Baruch College, New York, N.Y. He is board-certified in Healthcare Management and is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.

