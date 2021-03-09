Stay Well and Well Informed – Update Your EMAIL

If COVID taught us anything, it is that keeping you informed is among the most important ways to keep you healthy by providing you with the latest information VA has to offer.

We are updating our patient records to ensure we have your latest email and phone number on file. This will help us better communicate about your health, emergencies, special announcements, etc., without the fear of spam or other nuisance emails. The email will come clearly marked as your Medical Center update. The option will remain to unsubscribe, but your file will remain updated. You might also consider enrolling in VEText for appointment reminders when you update your file.

Please call VA or your local Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) about updating your email and phone number. After all, it’s our mission to help you keep well and well informed. Call us and update your records today!