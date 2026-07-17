VA Health Chat app brings care to New Jersey Veterans

VA New Jersey Health Care System has launched a new way for Veterans to get immediate answers to their minor health care questions.

The VA Health Chat App allows Veterans to quickly connect with a VA health care team member through secure chat. This tool opens new doors for Veterans to receive easy, online access to chat by text or video with VA staff when they have minor health questions, want to schedule an appointment, and more. Especially in cases where a Veteran may have issues using voice communications.

In as little as 60 seconds, connect with VA.

There are times when it is hard to tell whether you need to be seen by a doctor or not. With VA Health Chat you can quickly connect to a VA health care team member, ready to give you medical advice. The VA team member can help determine if you need to come in for an appointment, can identify next steps with medication issues, and more. With VA Health Chat, you can also schedule an appointment or cancel an existing one.

VA Health Chat is care that fits in with your schedule.

Health care can be complex. VA Health Chat makes it simpler by giving Veterans access to care without having to step foot in a facility. VA Health Chat lets you order prescriptions from wherever you can access your mobile device or internet browser. VA health care team members are available for chat between 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM local time, Monday through Friday, excluding Federal holidays.

Connect through secure messaging.

To securely chat with a VA health care team member, you’ll need to sign on with an ID.me or Login.gov account. To use secure messaging, you will need internet access.

Learn how to create an ID.me or Login.gov account

Download VA Health Chat here, or on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.