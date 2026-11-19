Serving alongside VA staff, students had the opportunity to learn about Veterans’ experiences and sacrifices while helping remind them that their community cares. Showing up, giving time, and listening can help Veterans feel seen, valued, and appreciated.



This event would not have been possible without the collaboration and support of the VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) and Orange Township Public Schools.



Made possible through the Veterans Health Administration’s Suicide Prevention 2.0 initiative, this effort reflects a public health approach that combines community and clinical interventions to prevent Veteran suicide. Learn more at mentalhealth.va.gov.



A Memorandum of Understanding between the VA New Jersey Health Care System and Orange High School formalizes this partnership. It creates opportunities for Veterans, active-duty service members, their families, and future service members to build relationships with VA and learn about available resources before a crisis occurs.



Through the VA Ambassador Program and volunteer opportunities, students will participate in civic engagement, explore diverse health care careers, and build connections across generations.



The Day of Service marks a beginning: a shared commitment to strengthening trust, resilience, and belonging through ongoing engagement.



Suicide prevention begins long before a crisis. It begins with connection—and knowing you are not alone.