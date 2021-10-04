VA New Jersey Health Care System is hiring Nurses

The VA New Jersey Health Care System is hosting the first ever (in NJ) Hiring Blitz, open to all interested candidates in the nursing field.

All week, VANJHCS Human Resources is accepting application packages for candidates in the field of nursing. We are seeking compassionate customer service minded Registered Nurses to provide top quality care for our most precious asset; our Nation's Veterans.

Join our health care professionals working in collaborative teams to care for Veterans in an integrated environment that supports learning, discovery and continuous improvement in the following areas:

Inpatient Medical Units, our Community Living Center, Specialty Offices, Primary Care Offices and the Emergency Department.

"We are very excited for this opportunity to reach out to the community, our academic partners, and Veterans who are trained nurses, to streamline the hiring process and bring these professionals in", said Jose Monge, Assistant Human Resources Officer of the Strategic Business Unit. This is the first HR event of its kind and we look forward to hosting more hiring blitzes for other professional positions.

Till October 8, 2021, interested candidates can submit a complete application package: including current resume, college or university transcript(s), DD-214 (Veterans only), Documentation of a Disability (if applicable) and three (3) professional references to VHANJHSBU@va.gov.

Application packages will be reviewed, and qualified candidates will be contacted to schedule an in-person or virtual interview the week of October 11, 2021.

Benefits include: Education Debt Reduction Program (certain positions); Comprehensive Health Benefits; Thrift Savings Plan (TSP); agency matching at 5%; schedule flexibilities; retirement plans, excellent vacation leave earnings; competitive medical leave earning and promotion opportunities.

If you have any questions, please contact Indira Peralta at 908-647-0180 ext. 21-5433 or Janet Fowler at 908-338-4397.