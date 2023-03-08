Veterans PACT Act Town Hall -Zuni Pueblo
Veterans PACT Act
When:
Thu. Mar 23, 2023, 1:00 am – 3:00 pm MT
Where:
Pueblo of Zuni Wellness Center
31 Pincion St.
Zuni , NM
Cost:
Free
Veterans: Join us Monday, March 13 from 1 pm to 3 pm at the Pueblo of Zuni Wellness Center
for a special presentation about the new PACT Act law that expands VA benefits and health care to Vietnam, Gulf, Iraq/Afghanistan War Veterans suffering from exposure to toxic substances while is service. See attached flyer for more information.