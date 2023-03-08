Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veterans PACT Act Town Hall -Zuni Pueblo

PACT Act

Veterans PACT Act

When:

Thu. Mar 23, 2023, 1:00 am – 3:00 pm MT

Where:

Pueblo of Zuni Wellness Center

31 Pincion St.

Zuni , NM

Cost:

Free

Veterans: Join us Monday,  March 13 from 1 pm to 3 pm at the  Pueblo of Zuni Wellness Center
for a special presentation about the new PACT Act law that expands VA benefits  and health care to Vietnam, Gulf,  Iraq/Afghanistan War Veterans suffering from exposure to toxic substances while is service. See attached flyer for more information.

