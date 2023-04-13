My HealtheVet Workshop-Las Vegas VA Clinic
VA will be hosting a MyHealth.va.gov workshop for Veterans on April 28th 2023, 8:30am-2:30pm MST, teaching you how to register for an account, login, refill medications, secure message primary/speciality teams, request medical records and manage appointments. Join us at the Las Vegas VA Clinic. Call 505-265-1711 x3115 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome. Las Vegas VA Clinic 624 University Avenue, Suite 300 Las Vegas, NM 87701-4252
When:
Fri. Apr 28, 2023, 8:30 pm – 2:30 pm MT
Where:
Cost:
Free
