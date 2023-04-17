My HealtheVet Workshop-Alamogordo VA Clinic

COVID-19/COVID-19 Booster vaccines:

Albuquerque Metro area All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 and booster vaccine via the New Mexico VA Health Care facility's Drive Thru Clinic Mon-Fri 7:30 am to 3 pm (closed on holidays) Please enter through San Pedro Gate and follow the signs around the facility to Parade Ground Drive.

Outside metro area: If you live outside the greater Albuquerque Metro region, check with your local community outpatient VA Clinic for their vaccine availability and protocols.

Visit our vaccine information page

Click here for current NMVA facility COVID-19 Risk Levels