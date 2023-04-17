Skip to Content
My HealtheVet Workshop-Alamogordo VA Clinic

Alamogordo VA Clinic 13199 North White Sands Boulevard, Suite D10 Alamogordo, NM 88310-6151 June 29th, 2023 8:30am-2:30pm MST

VA will be hosting a MyHealtheVet workshop for Veterans in the Alamogordo region on May 15, 2023, from 8:30-2pm MST. Learn how to... Register for an Myhealth.va.gov account Get assistance with Login.gov or ID.me Login, refill medications Secure message your primary/speciality teams, Request medical records and manage appointments. Walk-ins are welcome or call 505-265-1711 x3115 to schedule an appointment.  Alamogordo VA Clinic 13199 North White Sands Boulevard, Suite D10 Alamogordo, NM 88310-6151

When:

Thu. Jun 29, 2023, 8:30 am – 2:30 pm MT

Where:

Alamogordo VA Clinic

Cost:

Free

