My HealtheVet Workshop- Artesia VA Clinic

VA My HealtheVet Workshop Artesia VA Clinic 2410 West Main Street Artesia, NM 88210-3716 6/30/2023 0830-1430

VA will be hosting a MyHealtheVet workshop for Veterans in the Alamogordo region on June 30th, 2023, from 8:30-2:30pm MST. Learn how to... Register for an Myhealth.va.gov account Get assistance with Login.gov or ID.me Login, refill medications Secure message your primary/speciality teams, Request medical records and manage appointments. Walk-ins are welcome or call 505-265-1711 x3115 to schedule an appointment.  Artesia VA Clinic 2410 West Main Street Artesia, NM 88210-3716

When:

Fri. Jun 30, 2023, 8:30 am – 2:30 pm MT

Where:

Artesia VA Clinic

Cost:

Free

