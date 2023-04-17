My HealtheVet Workshop- Artesia VA Clinic
VA will be hosting a MyHealtheVet workshop for Veterans in the Alamogordo region on June 30th, 2023, from 8:30-2:30pm MST. Learn how to... Register for an Myhealth.va.gov account Get assistance with Login.gov or ID.me Login, refill medications Secure message your primary/speciality teams, Request medical records and manage appointments. Walk-ins are welcome or call 505-265-1711 x3115 to schedule an appointment. Artesia VA Clinic 2410 West Main Street Artesia, NM 88210-3716
When:
Fri. Jun 30, 2023, 8:30 am – 2:30 pm MT
Where:
Cost:
Free
VA will be hosting a MyHealtheVet workshop for Veterans in the Alamogordo region on June 30th, 2023, from 8:30-2:30pm MST. Learn how to...
- Register for an Myhealth.va.gov account
- Get assistance with Login.gov or ID.me
- Login, refill medications
- Secure message your primary/speciality teams,
- Request medical records and manage appointments.
Walk-ins are welcome or call 505-265-1711 x3115 to schedule an appointment.
Artesia VA Clinic
2410 West Main Street
Artesia, NM 88210-3716