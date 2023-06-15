My HealtheVet Workshop-Gallup VA Clinic
When:
Fri. Jul 7, 2023, 8:30 am – 2:30 pm MT
Cost:
Free
VA will be hosting a MyHealtheVet workshop for Veterans in the Gallup region on June 19th, 2023, from 8:30am-2:30pm MST. Training will be held at the Gallup VA Clinic. Learn how to:
- Register for an account, get assistance for Login.gov or ID.me
- Navigate your MyHealth.va.gov account
- Refill and track your prescriptions
- Smessage your primary/speciality teams
- Request medical records and
- Make, change or cancel your VA appointments.
- Walk-ins are welcome or call 505-265-1711 x3115 to schedule an appointment.
Galup VlA Clinic
2075 South NM Hwy 602
Gallup, NM 87301