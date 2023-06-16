Durango VA PACT Act Town Hall

SAVE THE DATE Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors: join us for VA's PACT Act Town Hall at La Plata County Fairgrounds July 28, 10-2 MT. Learn about expanded benefits for Vietnam, Gulf, Iraq/Afghanistan War Veterans. Learn more here http://VA.gov/PACT or 1800MYVA411

When: Fri. Jul 28, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT Where: La Plata County Fairgrounds 2500 Main Avenue Durango , CO Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Join us for a VA presentation at the La Plata County Fairgrounds July 28th from 10-2pm MT. Veterans, their families and caregivers will learn about the new PACT Act law that expands VA health care to Vietnam, Gulf, Iraq, and Afghanistan War Veterans suffering from exposure to “Agent Orange,” burn pits, and other toxic substances caused while in service. Learn about the 20 new “presumptive” conditions added to VA’s treatment eligibility list.

Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend in person and virtually through BroadNet (Broadnet link TBD)

What is the PACT Act?

Known as the the largest benefits expansion in VA history, the PACT Act greatly expands benefits and services for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. This law helps provide generations of Veterans and their survivors with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.

Learn more about the PACT Act–and apply–by calling 1-800-MY-VA-411 or visiting VA.gov/PACT.