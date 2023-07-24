Skip to Content
Espanola VA Clinic Community Outreach Event

VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming to the Espanola VA Clinic, Friday, August 4th from 9am-2pm. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide, visit your clinic and meet our staff.

VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming to the Espanola VA Clinic, Friday, August 4th from 9am-2pm. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide, visit your clinic and meet our staff.

When:

Fri. Aug 4, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Where:

Espanola VA Clinic

Cost:

Free

VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming to the Espanola VA Clinic, Friday, August 4th from 9am-2pm. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide, visit your clinic and meet our staff.

Last updated: