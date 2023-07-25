Taos VA Clinic-Community Outreach Event
VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming to the Taos VA Clinic August 8th, from 9am-2pm. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide, visit your clinic and meet our staff.
When:
Thu. Aug 17, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
Cost:
Free
