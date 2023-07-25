Silver City VA Clinic-Community Outreach Event
Our local VA Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming to the Silver City VA Clinic. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide, visit our facility, and meet our staff.
When:
Wed. Aug 9, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
Cost:
Free
