Silver City VA Clinic-Community Outreach Event

Our local VA Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming to the Silver City VA Clinic. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide, visit our facility, and meet our staff.

Our local VA Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming to the Silver City VA Clinic. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide, visit our facility, and meet our staff.