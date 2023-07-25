Farmington VA Clinic-Community Outreach Event
Our local VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming to the Farmington VA Clinic. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide, visit your clinic and meet our staff.
When:
Fri. Aug 18, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
Cost:
Free
