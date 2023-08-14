Eagle Nest Community Outreach Event

New Mexico VA health Care System's health Promotion Disease Prevention will be on site September 22nd, from 9am-1pm to share information learn about the many programs and services we provide. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and visit our clinic and meet our staff.

When: Fri. Sep 22, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm MT Where: Eagle Nest Senior Center 151 Willow Creek Drive Eagle Nest, NM Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New Mexico VA health Care System's health Promotion Disease Prevention will be on site September 22nd, from 9am-1pm to share information learn about the many programs and services we provide. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and visit our clinic and meet our staff.