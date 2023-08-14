Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Eagle Nest Community Outreach Event

New Mexico VA health Care System's health Promotion Disease Prevention will be on site September 22nd, from 9am-2pm to share information learn about the many programs and services we provide. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and visit our clinic and meet our staff.

New Mexico VA health Care System's health Promotion Disease Prevention will be on site September 22nd, from 9am-1pm to share information learn about the many programs and services we provide. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and visit our clinic and meet our staff.

When:

Fri. Sep 22, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm MT

Where:

Eagle Nest Senior Center

151 Willow Creek Drive

Eagle Nest, NM

Cost:

Free

New Mexico VA health Care System's health Promotion Disease Prevention will be on site September 22nd, from 9am-1pm to share information learn about the many programs and services we provide. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and visit our clinic and meet our staff.

See more events

Last updated: