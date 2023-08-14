Eagle Nest Community Outreach Event
New Mexico VA health Care System's health Promotion Disease Prevention will be on site September 22nd, from 9am-1pm to share information learn about the many programs and services we provide. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and visit our clinic and meet our staff.
When:
Fri. Sep 22, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm MT
Where:
Eagle Nest Senior Center
151 Willow Creek Drive
Eagle Nest, NM
Cost:
Free
