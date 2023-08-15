Santa Fe Community Outreach Event
Our local VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming to you to share information learn about the many programs and services we provide. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide and meet our staff.
When:
Wed. Aug 23, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
Lobby
Cost:
Free
