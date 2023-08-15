Gallup Community Outreach Event
Our local VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming to your community. Any Veteran, their families, and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide and meet our staff.
When:
Mon. Aug 21, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
University of New Mexico-Gallup
Gurley Hall Commons Area
705 Gurley Ave
Gallup, NM
Cost:
Free
