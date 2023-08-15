Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Gallup Community Outreach Event

Our local VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming to you to share information learn about the many programs and services we provide. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide and meet our staff.  Click here for map of UNM-Gallup Campus.

Our local VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming to your community. Any Veteran, their families, and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide and meet our staff. 

When:

Mon. Aug 21, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Where:

University of New Mexico-Gallup

Gurley Hall Commons Area

705 Gurley Ave

Gallup, NM

Cost:

Free

Our local VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming to your community. Any Veteran, their families, and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide and meet our staff. Click here for map of UNM-Gallup Campus.

See more events

Last updated: