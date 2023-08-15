Gallup Community Outreach Event

Our local VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming to your community. Any Veteran, their families, and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide and meet our staff.

When: Mon. Aug 21, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT Where: University of New Mexico-Gallup Gurley Hall Commons Area 705 Gurley Ave Gallup, NM Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Our local VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming to your community. Any Veteran, their families, and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide and meet our staff. Click here for map of UNM-Gallup Campus.