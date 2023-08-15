Gallup VA Clinic Community Outreach Event
Our local VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming to the Gallup VA Clinic. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide and meet our staff.
When:
Tue. Aug 22, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
Lobby
Cost:
Free
