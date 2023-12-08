Artesia VA Clinic Outreach Event
Our local VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming your community. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide and meet our staff.
When:
Tue. Feb 13, 2024, 8:00 am – 1:00 pm MT
Where:
2410 West Main Street
Artesia, NM
Cost:
Free
