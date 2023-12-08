Skip to Content

Artesia VA Clinic Outreach Event

Our local VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming your community. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide and meet our staff.

When:

Tue. Feb 13, 2024, 8:00 am – 1:00 pm MT

Where:

Artesia VA Clinic

2410 West Main Street

Artesia, NM

Cost:

Free

