Expanded Access for Benefits for K2 Veterans and Survivors
August 9, 2024
Washington , DC — Expanded Access for Benefits for K2 Veterans and Survivors
On August 9, 2024, VA announced several steps to expand access to VA benefits for Veterans who served at Karshi-Khanabad (K2) base in Uzbekistan after Sept. 11, 2001, as well as their survivors. These steps include:
- Making chronic multi-symptom illness a presumptive condition for K2 Veterans;
- Recognition of exposures at K2 as” toxic exposure risk activities” (TERAs);
- Ensuring that Military Environmental Exposures are fully taken into account when processing K2 Veterans’ claims;
- Pre-decisional review of K2 claims.
- A proposed rule (AR75) was published on October 1, 2024, and solicited public comments on whether to expand the applicability of VA’s regulation governing undiagnosed illness and medically unexplained chronic multi-symptom illness (often called Gulf War Illness) to Uzbekistan and four other countries based on toxic exposures in those locations.
- On December 2, 2024, the comment period closed, and VA must now evaluate comments submitted by the public, including K2 Veterans and their survivors.
- An additional Federal Register Notice was published on November 27, 2024, specifically soliciting comments to assess exposures and conditions of interest for K2 Veterans. The comment period will remain open until December 27, 2024
- Beginning November 4, 2024, the pre-decisional review process is required for Veterans who were stationed at K2 on or after September 11, 2001, and submit a new claim.
- On October 11, 2024, VA published training materials for all claims processers to ensure awareness of K2 exposures and communicate exposures to the field.
- On October 4, 2024, VA updated exam documents to ensure examiners and claims processors acknowledge K2 service as a recognized TERA location and provided resources including the Public Health website for exposure details.
- Importantly, in addition to these steps, all Veterans who served at K2 and meet basic eligibility requirements are already eligible to enroll in VA health care to get world-class, low-cost care for all their health conditions – without needing to apply for disability compensation first. These Veterans are also eligible for presumptive benefits for the more than 300 conditions covered by the PACT Act.
- We have reached out to every K2 Veteran identified by the K2 coalition for assistance to determine if we can better assist with their health care or benefits. Additionally, we are urgently conducting additional research – and regularly meeting with K2 Veterans – to consider additional presumptive conditions for these Veterans. We are working this with the utmost urgency, and we will keep K2 Veterans apprised every step of the way.
- Moving forward, VA will continue to evaluate additional ways to support K2 Veterans and their survivors. VA encourages all Veterans who served at K2 to apply for VA care and benefits by visiting VA.gov or calling 1-800-MYVA411.