Preventing Suicide among Veterans
December 6, 2024
Preventing Suicide among Veterans
There is nothing more important to VA than preventing Veteran suicide — it’s our top clinical priority.
- Tragically, our nation’s Veterans are at a higher risk for suicide compared to the general population. Everyone plays a role in suicide prevention.
- Our prevention actions are built on a foundation of hope, with the belief that suicide is preventable and that everyone plays a role. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Office of Suicide Prevention (OSP) consistently moves forward key suicide prevention initiatives using a whole-of-government and whole-of-Nation approach, collaborating with other federal agencies, Veterans Service Organizations, community partners, non-profit organizations, and others across the Nation to address the scope of the issue at scale.
- OSP engages a public health approach to suicide prevention, integrating evidenced-based community and clinical interventions, strategic planning, program operations, program evaluation, and crisis services through the Veterans Crisis Line.
- New Cooperative Agreements
- VA provided more than $4 million in cooperative agreements to 10 states and two territories to further the development of Suicide Mortality Review (SMR) programming, improving understanding of suicide deaths and facilitating tailored interventions. Another round of funding, up to $10 million dollars, will be announced in fiscal year (FY) 2025 for additional states, territories, and tribes to apply for a cooperative agreement.
- These cooperative agreements will provide funding and technical assistance intended to establish, coordinate, and manage suicide mortality review committees, which identify and characterize suicide deaths.
- Suicide mortality review committees help establish a local understanding of suicide, identify populations or locations of special concern, and inform the development and implementation of data-informed suicide prevention strategies for Veterans.
- This funding opportunity advances VA’s National Strategy for Preventing Veteran Suicide, the Biden-Harris administration’s strategy to reduce military and Veteran suicide, and President Biden’s Unity Agenda for the nation.
- COMPACT Act.
- VA’s new policy allowing eligible Veterans and certain former service members in acute suicidal crisis to go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for no-cost emergency health care, from January 17, 2023, 83,887 Veterans and former service members have used this benefit — providing them with lifesaving care.
- This benefit was created by the Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment (COMPACT) Act of 2020, and also includes inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days. Veterans do not need to be enrolled in the VA system to use this benefit.
- 2023 Annual Report.
- The Department of Veterans Affairs released the National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report on November 16, 2023, and it is the largest national analysis of Veteran suicides through 2021 (the latest year for which we have data). The report shows an increase of 114 Veterans who died by suicide from 2020.
- This new Suicide Prevention Annual Report website is intended for Veterans and the general public. Focused on each of the key populations and issues highlighted in the report, it offers plain-speak linkages and messaging between the data, strategic plans, actions taken, outcomes seen, future plans, and resources available.
- The report includes two decades of Veteran suicide information, from 2001 through 2021.
- The suicide mortality increased for Veteran and non-Veteran U.S. Adults from 2020 to 2021.
- In 2021, suicide was the 13th leading cause of death for Veterans overall.
- Among U.S. adults who died from suicide in 2021, firearms were more commonly involved in Veteran deaths than non-Veterans.
- The significant challenges this country faced in 2021 fuel the 2023 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report’s continued call to action related to a whole-of-government and whole-of-Nation approach to suicide prevention.
- Suicide is a complex problem requiring a full public health approach involving community prevention and clinical intervention.
- To address the complex interweaving of individual, relational, community, and societal risks, VA continues to collaborate with the following groups to support the implementation of a full public health approach as outlined in the White House strategy Reducing Military and Veteran Suicide and VA’s National Strategy for Preventing Veteran Suicide:
- other Federal agencies
- public-private partnerships
- government at the local, state, and national levels
- Veterans Service Organizations
- and local communities
- More information about the Call to Action can be found on Page 11-13 of The Annual Report.
Don’t Wait. Reach Out. Campaign.
- Since 2021, VA and the Ad Council have partnered together on the national “Don’t Wait. Reach Out.” campaign, an initiative working to end Veteran suicides by encouraging Veterans to reach out for help if they are struggling. Together, VA and the Ad Council have developed VA.gov/REACH, a website housing resources to make it easy for Veterans to navigate challenges they may be facing.
- Now, in its fourth year, the “Don’t Wait. Reach Out.” campaign is expanding its messaging to engage the loved ones of Veterans as well. New PSAs encourage both Veterans and those in their support networks to explore resources and reach out for help when challenges arise. The PSAs were created pro bono by advertising agency GSD&M and directed by writer and filmmaker Andre Muir in partnership with SMUGGLER. The new works will appear nationwide across donated media space and time, including broadcast, digital, social, out-of-home and print.
- Family and Friends landing page - For Family and Friends | Don't Wait. Reach out. (va.gov)
- “The Bravest Thing” PSA
- “5 More Minutes” PSA
- At Supporting Veterans | Spread the Word | Don't Wait. Reach out. (va.gov), you can also find social media content to help spread the word to Veterans in your life. Everyone can be part of the solution and help save lives.
Veterans, it's okay to ask for help.
- If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7 confidential support. You don't have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect. To reach responders, Dial988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net, or text 838255.
Two years ago, in 2022, VA made it easier than ever before for Veterans to reach the Veterans Crisis Line (a ten-digit number) by dialing 988 and pressing 1. Now more Veterans are reaching out to the Veterans Crisis Line than ever before, getting the help they need at the moment they need it.
- VA marked the two-year anniversary of the 988 Suicide and Crisis lifeline on July 16, 2024. Since the 988, press 1 launch VCL has answered more than 1,638,138 calls, representing a 22.7% increase in calls per day since the launch. This means that more Veterans than ever are getting the support they need from caring, qualified responders during times of crisis.
- There were 1,123,591 contacts in FY24 (calls, chats, and texts). In FY 25, from October 1, 2024, to October 31, 2024, there were 103,913 contacts (calls, chats, and texts).
- There was a total of 87,568 calls, 7,981 chats and 8,364 texts received for a grand total of 103,913 contacts in October 2024
- Clinically Based Interventions for Suicide Prevention:
- Suicide Prevention Coordinators (SPCs): VHA employs a network of almost 700 suicide prevention staff responsible for identifying, case managing, and supporting high-risk Veterans within facilities and coordinating strategies to increase the awareness and adoption of suicide prevention best practices within the community as part of VA’s public health model.
- Suicide Prevention Clinical Telehealth Program: This program has built an enterprise-wide infrastructure and capacity for the implementation of evidence-based psychotherapy and interventions for Veterans with a history of suicide behaviors. VHA OMHSP partnered with the VHA Clinical Resource Hub (CRH) initiative to establish VISN-level psychotherapy teams of over 100 clinicians who provide suicide prevention virtual care to Veterans.
- Recovery Engagement and Coordination for Health – Veterans Enhanced Treatment (REACH VET): Uses statistical modeling to identify Veterans who are in the top risk tier of the VHA population, serving as an early alert system for providers to reevaluate care and consider enhanced care services in collaboration with Veterans to maximize their health and well-being.
- Suicide Risk Identification Strategy (Risk ID): Implemented in 2018 as part of VHA’s comprehensive effort to prevent Veteran suicide, ensures that the entire healthcare system is readily equipped to identify Veterans at risk for suicide, regardless of where they are receiving care, so they can be connected to life-saving resources and interventions.
- Uniting for Postvention: Suicide postvention is a constellation of services that provide organized, immediate, and ongoing support following a suicide loss. This program establishes guidelines and resources specific to suicide postvention to achieve VHA’s goal to address the care of bereaved survivors, caregivers, and health care providers. It promotes healing after suicide loss and reduces suicide risk for those impacted.
- Community Based Interventions for Suicide Prevention
- VA is working with states and communities toward ending Veteran suicide. To reach all Veterans, including those who are not enrolled in VHA care, we must continue to expand our work in the community through the SP 2.0 Community Based Intervention (CBI) Program. This includes the joint VA and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service members, Veterans, and their families, which encompasses all 50 states, 5 territories, and work with community-based coalitions covering 70% of Veterans.