PRESS RELEASE

January 17, 2025

Albuquerque , NM — Stressed? You're not alone. As a veteran, you have access to VA resources for mental health support

Let's talk about stress. How are you feeling today?

VA is here to help and all Veterans have access to valuable VA resources for mental health support. Explore https://www.va.gov/.../health-needs.../mental-health/ or call your local VA.