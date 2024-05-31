Skip to Content

Veterans Affairs Servicing Purchase (VASP) Program

PRESS RELEASE

May 31, 2024

Washington , DC — VA Servicing Purchase(VASP) Program

The Veterans Affairs Servicing Purchase (VASP) program was offered starting May 31, 2024, to provide a last resort option to Veterans to allow them to retain their homes when traditional loss mitigation options are not feasible.

  • VA understands how stressful it can be to face the possibility of foreclosure, and we are committed to doing everything possible to help Veterans and their families stay in their homes. 
  • That’s why, on May 29, 2024, VA strongly encouraged mortgage servicers to implement a targeted foreclosure moratorium of VA-guaranteed home loans through December 31, 2024. 
  • This new targeted moratorium will give Veterans and their families more time to explore all home retention options. while mortgage servicers implement the VASP program – a new, last-resort tool for qualified Veterans experiencing severe financial hardship.
  • When a Veteran experiences financial hardship, VA has several options to help Veterans stay in their homes. VA’s home retention options include:
    • Forbearance Agreements.
    • Repayment Plans.
    • Loan Modifications.
    • Veterans Affairs Servicing Purchase
  • VASP specifically looks to assist Veterans most at risk of foreclosure, offering a crucial safety net.
  • As of December 4, 2024, VA has received more than 4,400 VASP loans and servicers continue to submit VASP loan requests.
  • For those servicers who have not yet fully implemented VASP, VA will continue to work with them to process VASP loan requests as soon as practicable. If it appears a borrower would be qualified for VASP, servicers should hold those files until they are operationally ready to process VASP requests.
