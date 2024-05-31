Veterans Affairs Servicing Purchase (VASP) Program
May 31, 2024
Washington , DC — VA Servicing Purchase(VASP) Program
The Veterans Affairs Servicing Purchase (VASP) program was offered starting May 31, 2024, to provide a last resort option to Veterans to allow them to retain their homes when traditional loss mitigation options are not feasible.
- VA understands how stressful it can be to face the possibility of foreclosure, and we are committed to doing everything possible to help Veterans and their families stay in their homes.
- That’s why, on May 29, 2024, VA strongly encouraged mortgage servicers to implement a targeted foreclosure moratorium of VA-guaranteed home loans through December 31, 2024.
- This new targeted moratorium will give Veterans and their families more time to explore all home retention options. while mortgage servicers implement the VASP program – a new, last-resort tool for qualified Veterans experiencing severe financial hardship.
- When a Veteran experiences financial hardship, VA has several options to help Veterans stay in their homes. VA’s home retention options include:
- Forbearance Agreements.
- Repayment Plans.
- Loan Modifications.
- Veterans Affairs Servicing Purchase
- VASP specifically looks to assist Veterans most at risk of foreclosure, offering a crucial safety net.
- As of December 4, 2024, VA has received more than 4,400 VASP loans and servicers continue to submit VASP loan requests.
- For those servicers who have not yet fully implemented VASP, VA will continue to work with them to process VASP loan requests as soon as practicable. If it appears a borrower would be qualified for VASP, servicers should hold those files until they are operationally ready to process VASP requests.