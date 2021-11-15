New Mexico VA Health Care System

Christina Ramirez, Fisher House Program Manager, Cell: 505-910-2837 Email: ABQFISHERHOUSE@va.gov Phone: 505-265-1711 x3180

COVID-19 Message

In the ongoing effort to provide the best care and support for the VA community during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fisher House availability may be impacted by VA Medical Center visitor restrictions. For up to date information on the status of the Albuquerque VA Fisher House, please contact the Fisher House directly at 505-265-1711 x3180.

A 'HOME AWAY FROM HOME'

The Albuquerque Fisher House celebrated its Second Anniversary on October 11, 2021. In two years, we have been able to welcome 221 military and Veteran families, saving them over $444,000 in lodging costs!

The Albuquerque Fisher House, dedicated in October 2019, is the 85th Fisher House constructed and gifted to a VA or military installation by Fisher House Foundation. It is located on the parade grounds of the historic New Mexico VA campus. To stay at the Fisher House, families must meet eligibility requirements. A Fisher House is a temporary residence, NOT a treatment facility, hospice, counseling center, or homeless shelter.

BECAUSE A FAMILY'S LOVE IS GOOD MEDICINE

A Veteran family must be referred by a member of the VA health care team, requests cannot be made directly to the Fisher House. Active-Duty families must call the Fisher House Program Manger directly at 505-910-2837.

A referral is a request and does not guarantee a reservation; reservations are based on eligibility and availability. A family with a reservation is provided one private suite to share, and they cannot exceed the maximum occupancy of the room. Families share a communal kitchen, laundry room, dining room, and family rooms with all other guests in the house. Children are welcome at the Fisher House but must always be supervised by their guardian. Animals are not allowed. Service Dogs are allowed if they belong to the registered guest, provide proof of vaccinations and guest abides by Service Dog rules.

To be eligible for accommodations, families must meet the following requirements:

50 miles/2-hour commute from NMVAMC

miles/2-hour commute from NMVAMC F amily member/caregiver of a Veteran receiving care through the VA

amily member/caregiver of a Veteran receiving care through the VA A ctively engaged in the hospitalized Veteran's treatment plan

ctively engaged in the hospitalized Veteran's treatment plan M edically stable and capable of self-care

edically stable and capable of self-care I ndependent and able to live in a communal setting

ndependent and able to live in a communal setting L iving in stable, permanent housing (not homeless)

iving in stable, permanent housing (not homeless) I s free from communicable diseases (flu, chicken pox, C-Diff, etc)

s free from communicable diseases (flu, chicken pox, C-Diff, etc) Abide by the Fisher House Guest Agreement and Rules

Families who are guests at the Fisher House must abide by the Guest Agreement and House Rules to maintain their reservation.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Thanks to the generosity of our community, we are able to keep our Fisher House families comforted during their stay. You can support the Fisher House mission in the following ways:

MEAL TRAIN: The Meal Train program has been suspended until further notice due to COVID-19. Instead, please consider sponsoring a meal by donating gift cards (Visa, DoorDash, restaurant, etc.) for guests.

WISH LIST: Please check our monthly newsletter for current needs or refer to our Amazon Wish List. You can shop elsewhere; the wish list is meant to give donors suggestions of items to purchase. Please be sure to email us when you mail us a wish list item. If you do order through Amazon Smile, you can register the Friends of New Mexico Fisher House as your designated charity.

MONETARY DONATION

Secure e-Donations can be made at https://www.pay.gov/public/form/start/52238064. Be sure to select “General Purpose/Veterans Needs” and type “For Albuquerque Fisher House” in the Additional Information box.

Mail a check to 1501 San Pedro SE, Attn: Fisher House, Bldg. 85, Albuquerque, NM 87108

Donate Visa, store, or gas cards in $25 denominations and mail directly to the Fisher House at 1501 San Pedro SE, Attn: Fisher House, Bldg. 85, Albuquerque, NM 87108

