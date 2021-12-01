Veteran Gives Back to the Community Through Art

Army Vietnam Veteran and native New Mexican, George Herman-Salas creates bronze sculptures, paints and creates metal art centered around his military experiences and New Mexico history. Salas served in the Army from 1969 to 1972 as a welder/blacksmith. After his tour in Vietnam, Salas returned to New Mexico and worked in the semiconductor industry as a professional welder, and credits his work experience in the army and civilian life as to what led him to do the artwork he creates today.

As a hobby, George began painting and putting together small bronze objects such as flag poles, helmets and figurines. The intricacies and detail of piecing together each segment of a figurine challenged him and made him think outside the box. Over time he found that designing and assembling small crafts was quite fun and soon began to take on larger art projects. “Once I got started, I couldn’t stop,” said Mr. Herman-Salas. He went on to say, “After painting a mural or making bronze figurines I found that I really enjoyed looking at the finished product, and got a sense of joy and happiness. I thought to myself, maybe I could build larger creations and share them with others and help bring that same joy and happiness into their lives,” said Herman-Salas.

Mr. Herman-Salas recalls his service in Vietnam as being a million-dollar experience explaining that he, like many other soldiers were there because they were drafted. “We went in there as individuals, not as friends and the big difference between Vietnam and other wars is that you didn’t dare make friends in Vietnam,” said Herman-Salas.

Herman-Salas recalls that they weren’t welcomed back with open arms either. “I hid from the general public in the mountains for several months until things cooled down,” said Herman-Salas. Unfortunately, he like so many other soldiers returning from the Vietnam War, began drinking to try and forget the bloodshed that took place over there. He credits his longtime childhood friend from bringing him out if his shell and introducing him to art doodling. He also acknowledges that a local priest also helped him get a fresh start after the war. Herman-Salas also continues to utilize social work services at the VA as outreach to help preserve his well-being and support a healthy mental health outlook.

During his time in the mountains is when Herman-Salas creative side began to take shape. “I would recall things that took place in Vietnam and it would generate an image or images in my head,” said Herman-Salas. Herman-Salas would then take those images and paint or create a model of what he envisioned. Some of those first creations included miniature versions of the US Flag and flagpole. He would later create life size versions of these and display them proudly at his home as well as at the New Mexico State Fair. Mr. Herman-Salas also created a large-scale bronze sculpture that is on display at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial. This popular sculpture depicts a soldier bowing before his M-16, helmet and boots in an effort to salute those that served in prior wars but didn’t make it back.

Over time, he made many more large-scale sculptures and countless paintings. Many of his paintings are on display at local museums and some have won multiple awards, recognizing Herman-Salas as one of the top bronze artists in New Mexico. “Metal bronze sculpture is something I really enjoy making, but giving back to Veterans and the community certainly makes it all the worth-while,” said Mr. Herman-Salas. Herman-Salas went on to state that it really brightens his day to see a Veterans face as they gaze into my paintings or sculptures,” said Herman-Salas. Many Veterans have stated that his artwork brings back memories of their service to our great country.

Mr. Herman Salas currently works out of his home in the Albuquerque’s North Valley. His garage stores many of the murals and canvas art he has created over the years. He has established a website so that all may view his creations on their own time. He welcomes all visitors to check out his site at: salasfineart.com and hopes that many more will stop by and see his creations at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial, located in Albuquerque.