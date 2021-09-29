Raymond G. Murphy Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center - campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From the west
- Take I-40 East to the I25 South exit.
- Travel south on I-25 to the Gibson Boulevard East exit.
- Continue on Gibson to the San Mateo intersection.
- Turn right into the entrance of the VA New Mexico Healthcare System.
From the east
- Take I-40 West to the San Mateo exit.
- Turn left, traveling south. San Mateo ends just past Gibson Boulevard at the medical center entrance.
From the north
- Travel south on I-25 to the Gibson Boulevard East exit.
- Continue on Gibson to the San Mateo intersection.
- Turn right into the entrance of the VA New Mexico HealthCare System.
From the south
- Travel north on I-25 to the Gibson Boulevard East exit.
- Continue on Gibson to the San Mateo intersection.
- Turn right into the entrance of the VA New Mexico Healthcare System.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center
1501 San Pedro Drive Southeast
Albuquerque, NM 87108-5153
Intersection: San Pedro Drive and Loop Road
Coordinates: 35°3'6.27"N 106°35'0.69"W