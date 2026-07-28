Dr. Breton Weintraub began his appointment as the new Director of the New Mexico VA Health Care System, Albuquerque, New Mexico on June 10, 2024.

Dr. Breton M. Weintraub was Director of the Fargo VA Health Care System. He joined VA as a general internist in 2002, becoming the Chief of Primary Care in 2005 at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, WI. Dr. Weintraub came to Fargo in 2012, taking on roles of increasing responsibility over time. He served as Chief of Staff for several years, eventually becoming Director in 2019.

Dr. Weintraub completed his medical degree at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in 1991 and completed an Internal Medicine residency at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in 1994. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, and a member of AOA. Dr. Weintraub continues to practice clinically, seeing patients in Primary Care on a part-time basis.

Dr. Weintraub has sound leadership qualities and proven experience which has prepared him for this role of greater responsibility within our organization. Following his success at the Fargo VA Health Care System, I am certain he will be a valuable asset to our VISN 5- HSA 5.3 our employees and volunteers, our health care partners, the community, and importantly, for the Veterans we so honorably serve.