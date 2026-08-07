Christina White

Prior to her appointment as the Deputy Director, Ms. White served as the Associate Director for the VA Long Beach Healthcare System (VALBHS) overseeing the Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs), Environmental Management Service (EMS), Health Administration Service (HAS), Nutrition and Food Services (NFS), Occupational Safety and Emergency Management Service (OSEMS), and Privacy.

Before coming to VALBHS, Ms. White was at the Orlando VA Healthcare System, where she was the Assistant Director. Ms. White also served in the Office of the Deputy Under Secretary for Health for Operations and Management (DUSHOM) as a senior Health Systems Specialist in the Office of Network Support. Along with additional stops in Chicago and Denver, she began her career in VA at the G.V. Sonny Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi as an Administrative Officer in Medicine Service in 1996. She completed her Graduate Health Administration Training Program residency in Health Systems Management at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center.