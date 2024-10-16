Healthcare Training Opportunities

Diverse Training Options

The New Mexico VA offers over 40 health related rotation opportunities. Come experience cutting-edge healthcare in a dynamic environment.

Dual Employees

Current VA employees can often complete their training within the organization. Work with your school and VA supervisor to determine what works best for you.

How to Apply

Let your school or program know that you want clinical experience at the VA. They can reach us at ABQAcademicAffairs@va.gov.