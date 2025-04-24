New Orleans VA Regional Benefit Office at New Orleans VA Medical Center
We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA benefits hotline:
Office hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: Closed
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
In person services are available at the Public Contact located at 2400 Canal St in room 2H across from the Pharmacy. Upon arrival, follow the signs to locate the Public Contact Office and a Contact Representative will assist you.
Regional Office Public Contact staff are available to assist visitors on a walk-in or appointment basis.
Schedule virtual or in-person visits with our Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA)
COST: Free
Wheelchair availability: New Orleans Veterans Medical Center has wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Please bring a current, unexpired photo ID.
Depending on the nature of your visit, you may need to bring additional documents and information about you and your dependents, including
Documents
- A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)
- Copies of relevant medical records
Personal Information
- Your social Security number
- Direct Deposit information
Information about your dependents
- Dates of birth
- Social Security numbers
We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you. Call the office for more information.
In the spotlight
VA accredited representatives
VA-accredited representatives can help you file a claim or request a decision review.
Protect your benefits and avoid unlawful fees.
Get responsible, qualified help from a VA accredited representative.
Veteran benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
We can guide you through the disability compensation process. We can help you understand your eligibility, start a claim, or complete your paperwork. If you’ve already filed a disability claim or requested a decision review, we can help you check the status. If you already receive disability benefits, we can help address any payment issues.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help with disability compensation benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Public ContactRoom 2H
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re a Veteran who’s homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We can connect you, or a Veteran you care about, with resources throughout VA or in your community. This includes health care, case management, supportive services, and other resources.
Get connected
We can help you find and learn about resources and services
If you’re a Veteran or service member who experienced military sexual trauma (MST), we can help with benefits-related questions and with filing benefits claims. We can also update you on the status of claims you’ve already filed. Our MST outreach coordinators can help you find and access VA services and programs.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help with an MST-related claim
Our MST outreach coordinators can help you file a claim, request a decision review, or assist with other MST-related benefits and services.
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training. If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, we can help you explore your options. Our Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E or Chapter 31) program can help with learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits and services
We can help you understand the VR&E support-and-services tracks for education and employment.
If you meet certain service, income, and disability requirements, we can help you apply for monthly pension payments.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for Veterans Pension benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, and more.
Family member and caregiver benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you apply for Veterans burial allowances to help cover burial, funeral, and transportation costs. We can also help you apply for certain memorial items to honor the military service of a Veteran or Reservist.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for burial benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork.
If you’re the surviving spouse, child, or parent of a service member who died in the line of duty, or the survivor of a Veteran who died from a service-related injury or illness, we can help you learn about eligibility and apply for VA survivor compensation.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you request a DD214 or other military service records. We can also help you request your military service treatment and private medical records to support your claim.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help requesting records
Can't find the service you're looking for?
Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.
Get updates from the Veteran Benefits Administration
