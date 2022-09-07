 Skip to Content
Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: Narcan Giveaway Event - Brooklyn

Narcn giveaway event flyer

For Suicide Prevention Month, the Suicide Prevention Team has partnered with the Pharmacy to host a Narcan giveaway event at the Brooklyn Campus on Monday, September 12th from 10 am to 2 pm. 

When:

Mon. Sep 12, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Brooklyn VA Medical Center

Lobby

Cost:

Free

