Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: Narcan Giveaway Event - Brooklyn

For Suicide Prevention Month, the Suicide Prevention Team has partnered with the Pharmacy to host a Narcan giveaway event at the Brooklyn Campus on Monday, September 12th from 10 am to 2 pm.

For Suicide Prevention Month, the Suicide Prevention Team has partnered with the Pharmacy to host a Narcan giveaway event at the Brooklyn Campus on Monday, September 12th from 10 am to 2 pm.