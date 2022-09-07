Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: Narcan Giveaway Event - Brooklyn
For Suicide Prevention Month, the Suicide Prevention Team has partnered with the Pharmacy to host a Narcan giveaway event at the Brooklyn Campus on Monday, September 12th from 10 am to 2 pm.
When:
Mon. Sep 12, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
