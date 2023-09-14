Skip to Content
100th Anniversary of VA Women's Health Care at VA New York Harbor

Women veterans, Women care

Join us for a celebration of 100 Years of VA health care for Women

When:

Fri. Sep 29, 2023, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Margaret Cochran Corbin VA Campus

1st Floor Atrium

423 East 23rd Street

New York, NY

Cost:

Free

Join us on Friday, September 29th on the 1st Floor Atrium of the Margaret Cochran Corbin VA Medical Center in Manhattan for a celebration of 100 years of VA Women's Health Care! 

For more information or questions about the event, please contact Margarita Martin at 212-686-7500 x 4035 or via email at Margarita.Martin@va.gov.

