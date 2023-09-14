100th Anniversary of VA Women's Health Care at VA New York Harbor

Join us for a celebration of 100 Years of VA health care for Women

Join us on Friday, September 29th on the 1st Floor Atrium of the Margaret Cochran Corbin VA Medical Center in Manhattan for a celebration of 100 years of VA Women's Health Care!

For more information or questions about the event, please contact Margarita Martin at 212-686-7500 x 4035 or via email at Margarita.Martin@va.gov.