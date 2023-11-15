VA New York Harbor Job Fair
We're hiring! Jumpstart your career at VA New York Harbor. We are currently recruiting for open positions in Manhattan, Brooklyn, & Queens!
When:
Thu. Nov 30, 2023, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm ET
Where:
Margaret Cochran Corbin VA Campus
1st Floor Atrium
423 East 23rd Street
New York, NY
Cost:
Free
Medical Supply Technicians
Police Officers
Building Trades: Carpenters, Electricians & Plumbers
Housekeeping Aides
Food Service Workers
Medical Support Assistants
And many more!
**Please send your resume along with two references to VANewYorkHarborJobFair@va.gov**