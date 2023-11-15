Skip to Content
VA New York Harbor Job Fair

VHA NYH Job Fair 11_30

We're hiring! Jumpstart your career at VA New York Harbor. We are currently recruiting for open positions in Manhattan, Brooklyn, & Queens!

When:

Thu. Nov 30, 2023, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm ET

Where:

Margaret Cochran Corbin VA Campus

1st Floor Atrium

423 East 23rd Street

New York, NY

Cost:

Free

Medical Supply Technicians
Police Officers
Building Trades: Carpenters, Electricians & Plumbers
Housekeeping Aides
Food Service Workers
Medical Support Assistants
And many more!

 

**Please send your resume along with two references to VANewYorkHarborJobFair@va.gov**

