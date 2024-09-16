VA New York Harbor Art Competition

Calling all artists!

When: Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Atrium 423 East 23rd Street New York, NY Cost: Free





Artwork by local Veterans will be on display to the public at the Margaret Cochran Corbin VA Medical Center in Manhattan on Friday, September 20th, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Art from over twenty categories, including painting, creative writing, dance, drama, and music, will be exhibited.

Finalists will advance to the national level, competing with entries submitted by Veterans from other VA facilities across the country. The competition is an annual event that provides Veterans receiving treatment at VA facilities the opportunity to participate in creative self-expression, and to gain recognition for their artistic accomplishments.

The festival culminates with a stage performance, writing exhibition, and gallery-style showcase of artwork. During the festival week, Veterans are offered art workshops and writing seminars, which educate them in a variety of artistic modalities.

First-place winners from the local competition will be invited to attend the 44th National Veterans Creative Arts Festival in Indianapolis, Indiana, in the spring of 2025.

VA medical facilities incorporate creative arts into their therapy programs to enhance rehabilitation for both inpatients and outpatients. This annual competition recognizes the progress and recovery made through therapy and elevates the visibility of the creative achievements of our Nation’s Veterans.

