When: Tue. Nov 19, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Atrium 423 East 23rd Street New York, NY Cost: Free





Join us for a Former Prisoner of War Claims Clinic at the Margaret Cochran Corbin VA Medical Center on November 19th at 11:00 am. Have your questions about the PACT Act answered, file a claim, and speak to a FPOW Coordinator!

