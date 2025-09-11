National Veterans Creative Arts Festival 2025

The VA New York Harbor Healthcare System’s Creative Art Therapy Program is currently accepting submissions from Veterans from over twenty categories, including painting, creative writing, dance, drama, and music.

Submitted artwork will be on display to the public at the Margaret Cochran Corbin VA Medical Center in Manhattan on Friday, September 19th, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., where a panel of judges will select finalists to advance to the national competition.

First-place winners from the local competition will be invited to attend the 45th National Veterans Creative Arts Festival in the spring of 2026 where they will compete with Veteran submissions from over 100 other VA facilities from across the country. The location of the National competition has not been announced at this time.

The competition is an annual event that provides Veterans receiving treatment at VA facilities the opportunity to participate in creative self-expression, and to gain recognition for their artistic accomplishments.

The festival culminates with a stage performance, writing exhibition, and gallery-style showcase of artwork. During the festival week, Veterans are offered art workshops and writing seminars, which educate them in a variety of artistic modalities.