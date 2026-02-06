Skip to Content

National Recreation and Creative Arts Therapy Month Celebration

Poster for National Recreation/Creative Arts Therapy Month event on Feb 19th at Manhattan Campus.

When:

Thu. Feb 19, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Where:

1st Floor Atrium

423 East 23rd Street

New York, NY

Cost:

Free

February is designated by the VA as “National Recreation and Creative Arts Therapy Month”. To celebrate the art, music, and recreation-based achievements of the Veterans who participate in these programs we will be having a celebration displaying Veteran artwork, featuring Veteran’s music performances, and providing information about Recreation and Creative Arts based therapies on February 19th, 2026 from 11:00am-1:00pm.  We hope you can join us! 

