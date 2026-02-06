National Recreation and Creative Arts Therapy Month Celebration
When:
Thu. Feb 19, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
1st Floor Atrium
423 East 23rd Street
New York, NY
Cost:
Free
February is designated by the VA as “National Recreation and Creative Arts Therapy Month”. To celebrate the art, music, and recreation-based achievements of the Veterans who participate in these programs we will be having a celebration displaying Veteran artwork, featuring Veteran’s music performances, and providing information about Recreation and Creative Arts based therapies on February 19th, 2026 from 11:00am-1:00pm. We hope you can join us!