Valentines Day at the NY Campus

ATTENTION VETERANS!

Please join us as we share Valentine’s love, music and more!

Thursday, February 12, 2026 from 11am-1pm

Special free giveaways for Veterans and service members!

♥ Beautiful, handmade Valentine cards with love!

♥ ‘Thank You’ wishes from a grateful community!

♥ Variety of assorted free goodies including chocolate roses, candy, scarves, and lots more!

♥ Special musical entertainment by Michelle DellaFave!

♥ We look forward to seeing you to share loving wishes in person as we thank you for your service!