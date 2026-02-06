Skip to Content

Valentines Day at the NY Campus

Poster for "Valentine's For Veterans" event with hearts, flag, and details.

Valentines Day

When:

Thu. Feb 12, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Where:

1st Floor

423 East 23rd Street

New York, NY

Cost:

Free

ATTENTION VETERANS!

Please join us as we share Valentine’s love, music and more!

Thursday, February 12, 2026 from 11am-1pm

Special free giveaways for Veterans and service members!

♥ Beautiful, handmade Valentine cards with love! 

♥ ‘Thank You’ wishes from a grateful community!

♥ Variety of assorted free goodies including chocolate roses, candy, scarves, and lots more!

♥ Special musical entertainment by Michelle DellaFave!

♥ We look forward to seeing you to share loving wishes in person as we thank you for your service!

Other VA events

Last updated: 