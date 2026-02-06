Valentines Day at the NY Campus
Valentines Day
When:
Thu. Feb 12, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Where:
1st Floor
423 East 23rd Street
New York, NY
Cost:
Free
ATTENTION VETERANS!
Please join us as we share Valentine’s love, music and more!
Thursday, February 12, 2026 from 11am-1pm
Special free giveaways for Veterans and service members!
♥ Beautiful, handmade Valentine cards with love!
♥ ‘Thank You’ wishes from a grateful community!
♥ Variety of assorted free goodies including chocolate roses, candy, scarves, and lots more!
♥ Special musical entertainment by Michelle DellaFave!
♥ We look forward to seeing you to share loving wishes in person as we thank you for your service!