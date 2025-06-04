Brooklyn-based U.S. Army Veteran Takes First Place at the 44th National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

PRESS RELEASE

June 4, 2025

New York , NY — Vocal soloist and U.S. Army Veteran Jonathan Jordan won big at the 2025 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival, securing first, second, and third place prizes in various musical categories.

Jordan won first place for Vocal Solo Pop with a rendition of “Redemption Song,” second place for Vocal Solo Rock/Blue with a rendition of “Imagine,” and third place for Vocal Solo County/Folk/Bluegrass with a rendition of “Hallelujah,” all of which earned him the opportunity to represent the Brooklyn Campus of the VA New York Harbor Healthcare System in the national competition held in Indianapolis, IN.

This was the 44th year of the National Creative Arts Competition, with nearly 4,000 Veterans submitting over 6,500 entries into local competitions, with 116 VA facilities participating. This year’s competition was hosted by the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center.

“I had a really great time at the National Competition,” Jordan said. “I put in a lot of work to get there, but overall, it was a wonderful experience. I want to thank the Creative Arts team at VA New York Harbor, particularly Casey Faulkner and Alan Thompson, who were instrumental in helping me prepare to compete this year.”

Jonathan works with Alan Thompson, MA, MT-BC, LCAT, a Board-Certified Music Therapist and licensed Creative Arts Therapist at the Brooklyn VA.

“As a music therapist at the New York Harbor VA, I witness firsthand how music empowers veterans to process and express deeply held emotions, rebuild connections, and rediscover a sense of purpose,” Alan Thompson said. “This festival celebrates not just creativity, but resilience and community.”

VA medical facilities incorporate creative arts into their therapy programs to enhance rehabilitation for both inpatients and outpatients. This annual competition recognizes the progress and recovery made through therapy and elevates the visibility of the creative achievements of our Nation’s Veterans.

Finalists advanced to the national level, competing with entries submitted by Veterans from other VA facilities across the country. The competition is an annual event that provides Veterans receiving treatment at VA facilities the opportunity to participate in creative self-expression, and to gain recognition for their artistic accomplishments.

The festival culminates with a stage performance, writing exhibition, and gallery-style showcase of artwork. During the festival week, Veterans are offered art workshops and writing seminars, which educate them in a variety of artistic modalities.

When asked what advice he would give to Veterans who are thinking about competing next year, Jordan says: “Push your fears aside and follow your heart.”