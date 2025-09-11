Calling all Veteran Artists: Compete for a Chance to Attend National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

PRESS RELEASE

September 11, 2025

New York, NY - The VA New York Harbor Healthcare System’s Creative Art Therapy Program will be holding a public art showcase at the Margaret Cochran Corbin VA Medical Center on Friday, September 19th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., where a panel of judges will select finalists to advance to the national competition.

First-place winners from the local competition will be invited to attend the 45th National Veterans Creative Arts Festival in the spring of 2026 where they will compete with Veteran submissions from over 100 other VA facilities from across the country. The location of the National competition has not been announced at this time.

The competition is an annual event that provides Veterans receiving treatment at VA facilities the opportunity to participate in creative self-expression, and to gain recognition for their artistic accomplishments.

The festival culminates with a stage performance, writing exhibition, and gallery-style showcase of artwork. During the festival week, Veterans are offered art workshops and writing seminars, which educate them in a variety of artistic modalities.

Earlier this year, U.S. Army Veteran and vocal soloist Jonathan Jordan won big at the 2025 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival, securing first, second, and third place prizes in various musical categories.

Jordan won first place for Vocal Solo Pop with a rendition of “Redemption Song,” second place for Vocal Solo Rock/Blue with a rendition of “Imagine,” and third place for Vocal Solo County/Folk/Bluegrass with a rendition of “Hallelujah,” all of which earned him the opportunity to represent the Brooklyn Campus of the VA New York Harbor Healthcare System in the national competition held in Indianapolis, IN.

VA medical facilities incorporate creative arts into their therapy programs to enhance rehabilitation for both inpatients and outpatients. This annual competition recognizes the progress and recovery made through therapy and elevates the visibility of the creative achievements of our Nation’s Veterans.

For Veterans who are interested in participating, please see the brief FAQ below:

1. How easy is it to submit something to the competition?

Answer: We keep the process simple so that every Veteran who wants to share their creativity can do so without stress. Whether it’s a painting, poem, song, or sculpture, once the work is finished, you can reach out to make an appointment and we walk through the paperwork together, no pressure—just a chance to showcase your talent in a supportive space.

2. If Veterans who have no formal training want to learn more about a form of art they have no experience with, who should they get in contact with?

Answer: That’s the beauty of our program—you don’t need formal training to get started! If you want to try a new art form, connect with your local VA Recreation / Creative Arts Therapy team.

The contact for the VA Recreation / Creative Arts Therapy team for the VA New York Harbor System is Casey Faulkner, who can be reached at Casey.Faulkner@va.gov.

We’ll happily guide you, answer your questions, and even connect you with workshops or opportunities to explore something new. Think of it as an open invitation to experiment, learn, and discover what speaks to you.