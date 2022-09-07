PRESS RELEASE

September 7, 2022

New York , NY — Local Veterans Compete for Chance to Attend National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Artwork by local Veterans will be on display to the public at the Margaret Cochran Corbin VA Medical Center in Manhattan on September 9, 2022, from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm. Art from over twenty different categories will be exhibited, including painting, creative writing, dance, drama and music.

VA medical facilities incorporate creative arts into their therapy programs to enhance rehabilitation for both inpatients and outpatients. This annual competition recognizes the progress and recovery made through therapy and elevates the visibility of the creative achievements of our Nation’s Veterans.

Finalists will advance to the national level where they will compete with entries submitted by Veterans from other VA facilities from across the country. The competition is an annual event that provides Veterans receiving treatment at VA facilities the opportunity to participate in creative self-expression, and to gain recognition for their artistic accomplishments.

First-place winners from the national competition will be invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival held in St. Louis, Missouri held from April 10th – 17th, 2023.

The festival culminates with a stage performance, writing exhibition and gallery-style showcase of artwork. Art workshops and writing seminars are offered to Veterans during the festival week, with education in a variety of artistic modalities.