New York City’s Veterans Prepare for Heroes on the Hudson

PRESS RELEASE

August 6, 2025

New York, NY - This Friday, adaptive sports Veterans and athletes prepare for Heroes on the Hudson, the premier adaptive maritime sports clinic for New York and New Jersey Veterans.

This innovative rehabilitation program offering teaches disabled Veterans how to sail and kayak as part of a full day of adaptive sports instruction.

Over 50 Veterans will be at the Dyckman Marina (348 Dyckman St, New York, NY 10034) from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm for the opportunity to form strong bonds with fellow Veterans in an atmosphere that promotes both physical and mental wellness. Veterans from all generations, including those with injuries from the most recent wars and conflicts, will receive non-traditional recreation-based care with a focus on healing and resilience.

Since 2011, Veterans from New York City, New Jersey, and upstate New York have converged on Manhattan’s west side for an adaptive sports clinic like no other. Bringing rehabilitation into the real world is something VA excels at, and this adaptive clinic is no different. Heroes on the Hudson provides invaluable experience to adaptive Veterans developing experience in physical activity, demonstrating that they can take control of their health, as well as be active in their community.

Heroes on the Hudson is co-sponsored by VA New York Harbor Healthcare System and Wounded Warrior Project. The kayak venue is sponsored by Inwood Canoe Club. Community partners supporting Heroes on the Hudson include Combat Wounded Veterans of America, Hudson River Community Sailing, Wheelchair Sports Federation and Adaptive Sports Foundation.