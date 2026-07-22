VA New York Harbor Healthcare System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 22, 2026

New York, NY - The VA New York Harbor Healthcare System’s Margaret Cochran Corbin VA Medical Center received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for VA New York Harbor in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

Asbestos Abatement Ground Floor Area (Margaret Cochran Corbin Campus)

Bldg. 4 Engineering HVAC & Roof Damage (Margaret Cochran Corbin Campus)

Dead Leg Removal in SPS (Margaret Cochran Corbin Campus)

EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades (Margaret Cochran Corbin Campus)

Electrical Power Distribution System Equipment Service (Margaret Cochran Corbin Campus)

Fire Hydrants Replacement and Deficiencies Correction (Margaret Cochran Corbin Campus)

Inspect and Repair Fire Dampers (Margaret Cochran Corbin Campus)

NYH Repair Underground Storage Tanks (Margaret Cochran Corbin Campus)

OPC Building 15 Skylights Repairs (Margaret Cochran Corbin Campus)

Plumbing GF Mitigation (Margaret Cochran Corbin Campus)

Refurbish and Upgrade the Laundry Ventilation System (Margaret Cochran Corbin Campus)

RENOVATE 12W CARDIAC STRESS LAB (Margaret Cochran Corbin Campus)

Repair Parking Lots and Roads SA (Margaret Cochran Corbin Campus)

Repair Tunnel / Crawler Space Utilities (Margaret Cochran Corbin Campus)

Replace ER AHU Brooklyn Campus (Margaret Cochran Corbin Campus)

Replace Generator Pumps and above grounds storage tank (Margaret Cochran Corbin Campus)

Replace Plumbing Hot Water System and House Tanks (Margaret Cochran Corbin Campus)

Replacement AC Package Units (Margaret Cochran Corbin Campus)

Site Prep Support for IR HTHC Equipment Replacement (Margaret Cochran Corbin Campus)

Upgrade Station Chilled Water for P&ID (Margaret Cochran Corbin Campus)

“This funding allows VA New York Harbor to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in New York City,” said Interim Medical Center Director Felix Kunjukutty.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:

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