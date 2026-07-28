Our research programs

Local research activities include:

The Million Veteran Program or MVP – a national, voluntary research program to better understand how genes affect health

Center of Innovation (COIN) targeted at Veterans EquiTy in the Cancer CAre Continuum Research (VETCARE)

Clinical Cancer Research Center

Prostate Cancer Foundation Precision Oncology Center

Mental and Behavioral health care delivery

Mobility and motility prosthetics program

Cardiology and prevention of perioperative cardiac events

Urology bladder cancer research

Neurology epilepsy research

Microbiome Research

Our research program maintains the highest standards through oversight by the Research and Development Committee, and applicable subcommittees which focus on the specific disciplines of research to ensure the scientific quality of research projects, the rights and welfare of research subjects, and laboratory safety with a research project (direct cost) budget of $9,000,000 in FY25.

The VA New York Harbor research program works in conjunction with the Narrows Institute for Biomedical Research and Education, Inc., a not-for-profit research corporation established to facilitate approved medical research. The Narrows supports the conduct of numerous research projects and administers funds from sources external to the VA, including NIH, DoD, pharmaceutical companies, charitable foundations, universities, etc.

Additionally, VA New York Harbor has a strong working relationship with researchers at our affiliates, NYU School of Medicine and SUNY Downstate Medical University. This allows us to have a strong collaborative research program leveraging the unique skills of local physicians and PhDs of both institutions to address healthcare issues relevant to the Veteran population.

Our research team strongly believes the work we do identifies and defines tomorrow’s standard of care, ensuring that our nations’ Veterans, and all Americans, have access to the newest, most efficient and effective medical treatments they deserve.