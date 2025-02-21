Veterans Administration Medical Center Postgraduate Endodontics Program
The purpose of the residency program is to develop clinically skilled endodontists who have a sound biological understanding of the field of endodontics.
PURPOSE:
The program is designed to develop proficiency in the specialized field and to provide the educational background for continual development throughout a professional career. The program meets the requirements of eligibility for the American Board of Endodontics and is accredited by the Council of Dental Education of the American Dental Association. The program is two years (24 months) in length. The basic science education is integrated with the clinical training and is presented within the hospital environment. There is also a close working relationship with the endodontic residency program at the New York University College of Dentistry.
INITIAL ACTIVITIES:
At the beginning of the residency year, a period of orientation will be provided so that each resident will attain a working knowledge of the functions and administration of the Medical Center and Dental Service. The following subjects are included in this period of instruction:
1. Tour of the medical center to visit other services and departments for general familiarization
2. General policies of the medical center related to resident responsibilities
3. Standard procedures in the medical center related to patient care, including the use of medical records for recording all clinical and laboratory findings, as well as the treatment rendered
4. General policies and procedures of the Dental Service, such as patient eligibility for care
5. Dental examination room procedures, records and policies
EDUCATIONAL PROCEDURES:
The advanced educational program in Endodontics offers the opportunity for increasing diagnostic ability and the development of clinical judgment and surgical skills to practice the specialty to its fullest scope as defined by the American Dental Association. Lectures, literature review and treatment planning seminars reinforce the clinical course. Clinical practice comprises approximately 60-70% of the resident's time. The complete spectrums of surgical and non-surgical techniques are presented.
RESEARCH:
All residents must satisfy a research requirement in accordance with Requirements and Guidelines for Advanced Education Programs in Endodontics as established by the Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA). Research may take the form of clinical or laboratory investigations, surveys, case presentations with applicable literature review, or a critical analysis and synthesis of a selected topic in the scientific literature. This research activity will culminate in the form of an original document written in publishable format as a requirement for completion of the residency program. A certificate will not be issued without completion of this requirement.
FEES AND STIPEND:
There is no fee to apply to VA Medical Center - New York. The Endodontic Residency Program is hospital-based, salaried program. Stipends range from $72,000 to $75,000. Academic core courses and literature reviews are given at the New York University College of Dentistry. Veterans Affairs endodontic residents do not pay tuition/fees for required didactic courses. Residents are required to purchase some personal study materials.
APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR RESIDENCY IN ENDODONTICS:
A. Graduation from a United States or Canadian dental school which has been approved by the American Dental Association Council on Dental Education
B. A valid, active dental license issued by any state in United States of America
C. Completion of a one-year General Practice Residency or Advanced Education in General Dentistry program or a one-year credentialing tour as an HPSP/HSCP recipient
D. Personal Interview upon invitation
E. United States citizens are given first consideration
The following materials must be forwarded no earlier than April 1, and received no later than June 1. Applications received after June 1 are not guaranteed consideration.
- Completed Application for Health Profession Trainees (VA form 10-2850d) – form can be found at https://www.va.gov/find-forms/about-form-10-2850d/
- National Board Scores (electronically transmitted directly from testing agency)
- Three letters of recommendations, each letter in a separate envelope, sealed and signed (signed and scanned letters from the evaluator are also accepted)
- Undergraduate College/University Official Transcripts (in sealed official college envelope or electronically delivered directly from the institution)
- Dental School Official Transcripts (in sealed official dental school envelope or electronically delivered directly from the institution)
- Curriculum Vitae
- Personal Statement
- The ADAT is encouraged, but not required
- Clinical experience is encouraged, but not required
All completed application materials can be mailed to:
VA New York Harbor Healthcare System Department of Endodontics
ATTN: Dr. Denise Foran - Dental Service (630/160)
423 East 23rd Street, 2nd Floor New York, NY 10010
Any scanned documents may be sent to Denise.Foran@VA.gov
Please note: All applicants who have previously applied to the program must fill out a new application.