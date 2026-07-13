Mr. Evan Perdikogiannis currently serves as the Assistant Director for the St. Albans Community Living Center, VA New York Harbor Health Care System.

In this role, he directs facility operations, strategic planning, and performance oversight during a leadership transition, ensuring full compliance with regulatory standards and alignment with mission goals.

From July 2022 to June 2025, Mr. Perdikogiannis served as the Executive Assistant to the Medical Center Director for the VA New York Harbor Health Care System. In that capacity, he managed executive office operations, coordinated high-profile events, and led cross-service initiatives that improved onboarding processes, enhanced central office reporting, and strengthened overall operational efficiency.

Prior to this assignment, Mr. Perdikogiannis was the Associate Assistant Director for the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from January 2021 to July 2022. He oversaw multimillion-dollar budgets, directed service integration across markets, and led major program activations, including advanced surgical service expansions.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Perdikogiannis held consecutive executive assistant positions with the Associate Director of Operations (2017–2021) and the Executive Chief of Staff (2014–2017) at the VA New York Harbor Health Care System. In these roles, he led critical facility activations, pandemic response operations, and construction projects that expanded patient care capacity and modernized services. While serving as Executive Assistant to the Chief of Staff, he also supervised multiple clinic administrative offices, optimized budgets, and implemented cost-saving contract management practices.

Mr. Perdikogiannis began his VA career as a Technical Career Field (TCF) intern in Fiscal Service at the VA New York Harbor Health Care System, focusing on accounting and budget operations.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the State University of New York at Binghamton, a Bachelor of Science in Public Accounting from the City University of New York, Brooklyn College, and a Master of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting, City University of New York, Brooklyn College graduating summa cum laude.